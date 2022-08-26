The city of Searcy forming a Buildings and Grounds Committee paid off for several departments this month.
The Searcy City Council approved almost $1 million in equipment and maintenance requests that came out of the Buildings and Grounds Committee meetings at the council’s August meeting. Mayor Kyle Osborne had suggested that the council form a grounds committee and personnel committee, and the council approved that request in June, appointing Councilman Don Raney to head the Buildings and Grounds Committee.
Among the requests that Raney presented to the council were $100,000 in repairs and equipment for the Searcy Fire Department, including $35,000 from the 2014 eight-year, one-cent tax fund unappropriated reserves for a passenger van.
Fire Chief Brian Dunavan told Raney during a Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting that the department’s old van has 150,000 miles on it and he trusted it for local trips, but not longer ones. “Most of the trips they [the firefighters] make [for training] are pretty long trips, at least two or three hours,” he said.
Dunavan said the department had found a used passenger van that the mayor OK’d for the department but “it sold out from underneath us, and it was like in 30 minutes.”
The council also appropriated $35,000 from the eight-year tax fund unappropriated reserves for the department to purchase a multiuse truck.
Dunavan said the truck would be used as the department’s special operations smaller truck. The one firefighters have been using for special operations, Dunavan said, is like an old bread truck. He said it works well but now that the department is doing a lot of training exercises in Riverside Park, there are areas around the bike trail that cannot be accessed. Firefighters can get better access in a pickup and a side-by-side, he said.
The new truck will be used for squad, rescue and the training divisions, he said. It also will relieve a lot of the miles that are being put on the engines running to medical calls. He said it would help on smaller calls like “lift assists.”
The next appropriation for the fire department was $30,000 from the 2014 tax fund unappropriated reserves for repairs to the Central Station, Station 2 and Station 3.
Dunavan said Stations 2 and 3 have storage buildings that are deteriorating so the department is wanting to replace the wood and cover them with something like metal to protect them. He said the department also wants to buy a small storage building for the Central Station to put out by the dumpster. This would allow the department to clear out some of the things that don’t need to be stored in the bay of the firehouse.
An additional repair that will be addressed through this appropriation is the bay door at Station 3. “The header is unprotected so we are wanting to get that repaired and most likely will have to put on a new bay door opener.,” Dunavan said.
