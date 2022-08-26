The city of Searcy forming a Buildings and Grounds Committee paid off for several departments this month.

The Searcy City Council approved almost $1 million in equipment and maintenance requests that came out of the Buildings and Grounds Committee meetings at the council’s August meeting. Mayor Kyle Osborne had suggested that the council form a grounds committee and personnel committee, and the council approved that request in June, appointing Councilman Don Raney to head the Buildings and Grounds Committee.

