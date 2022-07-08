Searcy Grounds and Equipment Committee Chairman Don Raney had two suggestions concerning the city’s department heads at the first meeting of the newly created committee Thursday.
First, he suggested that the department heads review the information that was presented at a Committee of the Whole meeting held earlier this year. Second, he wants them to share their needs concerning equipment.
Raney said ever since he has been on the Searcy City Council it has been kind of an “emergency need situation” when something new is needed in terms of equipment.
“If we could get the department heads to work on a plan of replacement to where we as the council knows when we are going to need to do something for fire versus street versus ... to get into a program of annual replacement for our aging fleet, then we would be better off,” he said.
Concerning the city’s grounds, Raney said he thinks the committee should take the time to visit with the heads of the airport, fire, police, street and sanitation departments.
He said he thinks the committee needs to look at city buildings and see what kind of improvements need to be made. He talked about properties the city recently sold off in a public auction at City Hall. Raney said he didn’t know if the city had any surplus properties it needed to get rid of.
Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb, City Planner Richard Stafford and Councilman David Morris sat at the table with Raney for the meeting. Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn, who is running for mayor, was also in attendance.
Webb said he agreed with Raney that meeting with department heads was a good idea to get their views on what their immediate and most pressing needs are.
Morris said obviously there is a difference between needs and wants for the departments.
“Our employees are obviously the greatest asset that we have,” Morris said. “Second to that, is the equipment they have to work with and the facilities they have to work in.”
He mentioned having good computers in the office to do their job. He also said for the Sanitation Department to pick up limbs and other debris, it needs the proper equipment.
Raney said from what he understands Mayor Kyle Osborne and the rest of the council want the committee to provide recommendations on what needs to be done to keep up the grounds and what the city needs to be spending money on for equipment.
Webb said he thinks the city needs to be proactive and not try to do everything at the same time when it comes to things like buying vehicles and not wait “until the roof falls in.”
Raney said if it was all right with the committee members, he would like to send the “Committee of the Whole meeting department requests” in an email to department heads for them to review and “revise” if needed.
For example, Raney said, if the fire department is saying it needs a storage building repaired, he would like to look at it.
The department requests made at the Committee of the Whole meeting included a $33,000 work truck and seven replacement recliners for $8,500 by the airport. Code Enforcement requested a utility van with an approximate cost of $32,000 and a replacement Jeep for an estimated cost of $25,000. Engineering and streets requested replacing a small excavator at an approximate cost of $90,000 and a skid steer with tracks for approximately $125,000. Fire requested a passenger van through state bid for $34,000, a pickup for $30,000 and repair of two storage buildings and construction of a third one at the substation for $30,000.
The mayor has requested a vehicle for Stafford with an approximate cost of $25,000. Parks and Recreation requested replacement of an unusable backhoe at an approximate cost ranging from $35,000 to $50,000. Sanitation requested two three-quarter-ton pickups for $70,000, tarps for trailers and garbage trucks for $48,000 as well as 6- and 8-yard bins for $56,980.
Stafford said all the departments are in need of multiple vehicles right now. Raney added, “And you can’t get them.” Webb said four or five years ago it probably would not have been a problem. Stafford said from talking to people on the state bids for cars, they kind of laugh at you when you ask about it.
Automobile production has been curbed globally because of a semiconductor shortage, but Raney said hopefully vehicle computer chip manufacturers would get into production in this next year. Webb said it is not just the chips, though. He has been told the shortages of goods also concern rubber, leather, aluminum and anything that has to do with building a car.
McGlawn said the police department has gotten two new vehicles, but is waiting on the cameras for them. He said the cameras should arrive this month, and he believes there are three more cars on order.
He said he thinks the five patrol cars the department is buying this year are coming from Texas because they could not be found anywhere around the area.
McGlawn said through a grant the department just got, it also will be getting two leased vehicles. He said he thought those were for $550 a month.
McGlawn said the tax money from the eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax, which was replaced by a permanent tax this year, “has helped out tremendously.”
He said the eight-year mark is where the police department probably needs to start trading out its vehicles because that is the point where they start to fall apart. He said vehicles the department got in 2015 “are all starting to kind of fall apart, but we’ve been getting more each year, which has been real helpful.”
With the now-permanent tax, Raney said one of the best things the committee can recommend to the mayor and the council is to get on a program of replacement “so we’re not in a jam.”
Webb said Searcy Water Utilities is trying to get to the point where when its vehicles reach a certain age or a certain number of miles (100,000) they can be passed on to a department that doesn’t drive as much or traded in. Webb said he would like to see the the city put together a plan like that.
