Jason Loyd had his eyes on the Beebe Parks and Recreation director’s position for more than 15 years. Now, he’s looking forward to upgrading the city’s ballpark and improving its programs.
The 1992 Beebe graduate who lives in Floyd said he first applied for the job when the late Lyn Hatcher got it and he also applied the last time the position came open, when Justin Thomas was chosen for the job in January 2022.
Loyd’s third try for the job, after Thomas, who has been charged with theft of property and abuse of office, was terminated in April, resulted in the city of Beebe hiring him June 23.
“Man, I’m just really excited about this job,” said Loyd, who had previously lived in Beebe since 1988 before moving to Floyd. “I’ve wanted this job for over 15 years so I’m trying to make the most of it.
“I used to coach peewee football for six or seven years and I coached baseball and softball when my kids were little.” He said he has two kids who went all the way through the Beebe schools and one who will be in the 10th grade when school starts in August.
Loyd expects his new job to bring “him a lot” of enjoyment. “For one, I’ve never had a job in Beebe. I’ve always drove 45 to 50 miles to work and I don’t have to do it anymore,” he said with a laugh. “To have a 12-minute drive to work, to me that’s freaking awesome.”
However, he also the job has kept him “busy pretty much since I started.”
“There’s a lot of work to do here, I can tell you that,” he said. “I haven’t really got into the administrative side of it. I’ve been helping the grounds guys get the fields cleaned up and the big green wall out there leveled up and we’re painting buildings.”
He said a typical day consists of getting to work pretty early and meeting with his two co-workers or “grounds guys.”
“We have a little impromptu meeting to discuss what we’re going to do and we do it,” Loyd said. “We get some help from Lonoke County, typically the sheriff goes and gets them [the trustees] or the chief or I’ll go get them. We take care of the fields here. We take care of the grass at the other parks in town, pick up trash. And the community pond, we go over there and make sure the trash is cleaned up and the grass is mowed.”
Programwise, youth tackle football and cheer are now Loyd’s big focuses – the last day to sign up was Monday, he said – but doesn’t distract him for lots of plans he has for the parks department.
“It’s all going to require the City Council’s approval. I’ve got lots of plans,’ Loyd said. “The first thing I’m trying to do is get new scoreboards for the park. The scoreboards that we have are probably 20 to 30 years-old and they still have the little screw-in bulbs and we want LED bulbs or LED scoreboards.”
Other things on Loyd’s list? “I’m going to repair the fences. They’re damaged and possibly new backstops in time. Try to get some grass growing in the bare spots because we got plenty of those and I’m going to move the teeball fields back there by where the splash pad is going to be, and that’s going to be an undertaking but it’s going to get done.”
Loyd also wants to make the fields safer and flatter and make sure there aren’t any holes in the infield, the batter’s boxes are nice and solid and the bases are where they are supposed to be. “Just upgrade it and make it better for the kids,” he said.
Last year, the city offered fall baseball and softball but it will not be offered this year because, Loyd said, “I will be working on the fields so much, but I do intend to have it next fall.”
Before taking the job in Beebe, Loyd said he was employed at Pro Source Wholesale Flooring in Maumelle. “All the experience I have is that I was an athlete in high school and I coached some baseball, softball and football here at the park. I actually played at this park when I was in high school. I actually used to call the games on B2 Internet Radio with Shane Smith when he did the Badger games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.