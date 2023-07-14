Jason Loyd had his eyes on the Beebe Parks and Recreation director’s position for more than 15 years. Now, he’s looking forward to upgrading the city’s ballpark and improving its programs.

The 1992 Beebe graduate who lives in Floyd said he first applied for the job when the late Lyn Hatcher got it and he also applied the last time the position came open, when Justin Thomas was chosen for the job in January 2022.

