The 28 public housing units that have been turned to rubble next to Southwest Middle School will be replaced by 60 new units, according to Searcy Housing Authority Executive Director David Gates.
The project along West Beebe-Capps Expressway is costing $16 million, Gates said, and it is being done because “the taxpayer money that we were investing into those units was not getting as good of an impact.”
“You’re throwing money at a situation that we would consider, that the taxpayer would consider, is not a worthwhile investment and so much of our stuff is driven by ‘Are we being good stewards of the taxpayer dollar?’ and so we sit there and invest in repairing the floors, repairing the plumbing, whatever it may be and we knew and we felt it was just not a wise investment. My dollars invested was not going to provide us the longevity we were hoping for, and we got to the point where it was like, ‘You know what, the market in Searcy demands more affordable housing units, let’s look at our options.’”
He said one of those options with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is a program under Section 18 of the Housing Act of 1937 that “allows you to demo public housing units and rebuild affordable housing units. So what we’re doing is we are tearing down those 28, which has already been done, and then we’re going to rebuild 60 units.”
Gates said all of the Searcy Housing Authority’s clients who were living in the housing units were issued Section 8 vouchers and were aided in the process of relocation.
“It was a long process, but we were able to get everyone rehoused somewhere else,” he said. “Hopefully, fingers crossed, we will have every one of them come right back to us and continue living with us.”
Gates said the first relocation was in July 2021. He’s hoping to begin building back next week.
“As soon as next week, we should have some infrastructure starting,” he said. “We just got permits finalized from the city and everything is on the go there so I believe construction, groundbreaking if you will, will be starting as early as next week already.”
He said the new two- and three-story units will be “super nice, I believe two- and three-bedroom, apartments in there.”
“The bottom floor will have some ADA [American With Disabilities Act] units, some handicapped accessible units,” he said. “We just finalized the color selections a couple of weeks ago. With the COVID issues that we’ve had, the pandemic has obviously caused construction prices to inflate and delays in ordering materials, so we went ahead and ordered as much of the material that we can; hopefully we can avoid the delays.
“The units will be just like if not better than what you normally see on the private market. There will be two signs. It will be called the South Grove... I think we have six two- and three-story buildings.”
The housing units being replaced were built between 1964 and 1967, according to Gates. Searcy Code Enforcement Director Jeff Webb recalled that his “my sister went to school over there in 1966 and not all of those were built but the ones on the west end down there were already built.”
Webb said the new units will be nice and any time the city gets new structures like these, “it just gets nicer and nicer.”
