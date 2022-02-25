A 65-year-old man from Jean, Nev., was arrested earlier this week after the Searcy Police Department received complaints about him harassing customers in a restaurant.
Andrew Howard Hilgar remained in custody Friday afternoon in the White County Detention Center. He has been charged preliminarily with criminal trespass in or on a vehicle or structure/premises.
Lt. Todd Wells said the department received complaints at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday about Hilgar being inside Casa Brava, 1801 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway, “asking customers for cigarettes.”
“When officers arrived, Hilgar told them he was trying to have lunch with friends, which the officers learned not to be true,” Wells said.
He said Hilgar was trespassed from the restaurant by management and Searcy police the day before for harassing customers. “A private business/property owner can request us trespass anyone and its most always for bad conduct, behavior or theft.”
“In this case, Hilgar was requested to be trespassed from the restaurant and he obviously chose not to listen by coming back on the property,” Wells said. “Now, he’ll have his opportunity at his court date to explain to the judge why he didn’t listen.
“We have seen some social media posts about this incident and Hilgar’s behavior and would like to tell the public if you ever feel you’re being harassed/targeted or just have an uneasy feeling about your surrounding, please call us. We want to check it out and definitely want everyone to feel safe while eating out, shopping or whatever the case may be while in our city.”
Hilgar also had been arrested New Year’s Day around 11:25 p.m. on preliminary charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
“Officers found him in the police parking lot after he’d placed clothing and cooked ribs onto police cars,” Wells said. They learned Hilgar had done the same thing in one of the Searcy Fire Department’s parking lots.
