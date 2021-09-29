Around 60 acres have been deeded to the city of Beebe by the Beebe Industrial Development Commission, according to Mayor Mike Robertson.
The property across from Oakley’s Feed Store at 312 S. Fir St. “does require some cleanup,” Robertson said told the Beebe City Council on Monday night. “We have obtained a couple of prices for the grinder to go in and grind everything down to, I’ll call it, ground zero.
“We have bushhogged what we could in the last couple of weeks but we believe the cleanup from Cherry Street back to Fir Street would be approximately somewhere between $25,000 and $30,000.”
Beebe Street Superintendent Nick Smith said he has talked to a couple of individuals about the work and the only thing they said they couldn’t take out in clearing the land is a huge tree.
“The trees need to be ground down to the dirt,” Smith said. “All the brush needs to be removed. The property like it sits you can’t really do anything until you get all the brush off of it.”
Council member Matt Dugger said he would like to see the cleanup project be bid out and said the council could make a decision on the bids at the next meeting. Robertson said Wednesday that the city is beginning to solicit bids for the work.
Smith said he had a Heber Springs company say it could do the work before the wet season, which typically can range from November-February, and have it done in a week, but another company from Beebe said that when the wet season comes in, the city is looking at two to three months.
No discussion was held on what would become of the land.
In June, Robertson said there were $40,000 in pledges to develop the land for industry but it never got developed.
Council member Derrek Goff had said a community development group from Conway came to Arkansas State University-Beebe and said one of the things Beebe needed to do was increase its industrial area. Goff said he decided to do a little research on the owners of the BIDC land and said he was doing it for the city because he said he thinks there are some people who felt he was going to benefit from the acquisition of the land.
Robertson thanked Goff on Monday for the effort he put into communicating with the BIDC corporate members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.