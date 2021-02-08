The number of Searcy residents who voted early in today’s special election was almost 500 lower than the early-voting turnout for the 2014 special election in which an eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax was passed.
Voters are being asked today to make that sales tax permanent as well as to allow the city to issue a maximum of $14.195 million in capital improvement bonds that would allow for a major overhaul of the Searcy Sports Complex. The bonds would be repaid using advertising and promotions tax revenue.
White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight said 910 voters cast ballots early in the special election. Early voting ended Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne called that a “good deal.” He said despite cold weather, he hopes a lot of voters show up at the voting sites today, but he added that “you just never know.”
In 2014 early voting, 1,407 residents voted early. However, that special election also was not held during a pandemic.
White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said he feels that this year’s voting numbers “look fantastic for a special election.”
“I expect a good turnout Tuesday,” Allen said. “People are interested in voting; they like to vote. I think the citizens of Searcy are interested in what’s going on in their town. If they want this tax and this bond issue, they are going to come out and vote for it. If they don’t want it they are come out and vote against it, of course.
“I just want to make sure everyone comes out who is a legal voter here. I think they are going to show up and vote.”
