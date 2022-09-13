Around $50,000 in drugs were seized Tuesday morning during a traffic stop by Searcy police at the intersection of West Beebe-Capps Expressway and South Main Street that led to the arrest of two Newport men.
Officers identified the driver of the white Cadillac Escalade that was pulled over as Tyrone Ellis, 45, and the passenger as Joshua Haynes, 43.
“Searcy officers requested a K-9 from the White County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation,” Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said. “The K-9 alerted to an odor of narcotics. Officers searched the vehicle based off of probable cause, finding 1,114 counterfeit fentanyl pills and 3.8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine.”
The street value of the fentanyl and meth was $49,790, according to Hernandez.
Eliis and Haynes were placed under arrest and taken to the White County Detention Center to be booked on charges of trafficking a controlled substance with purpose to deliver methamphetamine.
