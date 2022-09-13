Drug bust at Searcy intersection

Nearly $50,000 in drugs were confiscated during a Tuesday morning traffic stop in Searcy.

 Contributed photo

Around $50,000 in drugs were seized Tuesday morning during a traffic stop by Searcy police at the intersection of West Beebe-Capps Expressway and South Main Street that led to the arrest of two Newport men.

Officers identified the driver of the white Cadillac Escalade that was pulled over as Tyrone Ellis, 45, and the passenger as Joshua Haynes, 43.

