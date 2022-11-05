Nearly 20 percent of White County’s registered voters had cast ballots as of Friday afternoon during early voting for Tuesday’s general election, according to White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight.

McKnight said there have been 8,916 ballots cast (19.9 percent) with two days of early voting remaining. Early voting is taking place at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service.

