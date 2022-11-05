Nearly 20 percent of White County’s registered voters had cast ballots as of Friday afternoon during early voting for Tuesday’s general election, according to White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight.
McKnight said there have been 8,916 ballots cast (19.9 percent) with two days of early voting remaining. Early voting is taking place at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., and White County Cooperative Extension Service.
The most votes have been cast by those 65-74 with 2,332, following by those 55-64 with 2,046, according to numbers provided by McKnight. That’s easily more combined than those from 18-54. The lowest voting demographic has been 18-24 with 225 ballots cast. Those 24-34 are next lowest at 446 following by 35-44 (808). Those 45-54 have cast 1,168 votes and those 75 and over have cast 1,894.
“The busiest times for people to vote are between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.,” McKnight said.
White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said he is very happy with the early voting turnout and said it shows that people care not only about what is going on in Arkansas but also “the whole United States.”
“Get out and vote and check your paper ballot before you put it into that scanner,” Allen said.
Candidate contribution forms were submitted by the candidates this week, and showed that Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne and challenger Mat Faulkner had spent similar amounts on their campaigns. Osborne listed $11,052.64 in expenditures while Faulkner was listed with $10,303.07. The other two candidates, April Butler and Jason McGlawn, had spent $5,885.82 and $4,812.12, respectively.
Faulkner’s total monetary contributions were reported as being $11,123.60, and included contributions from Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commissioner Rees Jones and former Searcy Mayor Belinda LaForce.
Osborne reported total monetary contributions of $9,850, with former Gov. Mike Beebe, Searcy City Council member Mike Chalenburg. Searcy School Board President Jimmy Simpson and Searcy Airport Commissioner Wiley Blansett among those donating to his campaign.
Butler reported total monetary contributions of $9,300, with former White County Judge Bob Parish donating.
McGlawn reported total monetary contributions of $4,155, with former Searcy City Councilwoman Mary Ann Arnett contributing.
Among other candidates, Beebe Mayor Mike Robertson had spent $8,248.44 on his reelection bid, and lists himself as his sole contributor, while his opponent, Beebe City Councilman Danny Mahoney, had spent $2,544.33 but did not list where the money came from.
Searcy City Attorney Buck Gibson lists expenditures at $1,555.85 and contributions of $2,500 (from himself), while his opponent, Will Moore, says that he has spent $6,010.76 and received $6,055. Among the contributors to Moore’s campaign are former Searcy Mayors David Evans and LaForce and Rees Jones.
