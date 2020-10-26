Nearly 11,000 White County residents had voted early by early afternoon Monday, according to White County Election Coordinator Tara McKnight, with a week to go before the Nov. 3 general election. In 2016, McKnight said about 14,000 residents voted during the entire early voting period.
White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said the turnout (10,887) is “very, very good.”
“I am very impressed with the White County voters, they are really coming out,” Allen said. “Down here at the Carmichael Center, we have had lines and lines and lines every day and I am really happy the voters are coming out.”
The 55-64-year-old age group has produced the highest number of early voters in the county, according to McKnight, followed by the 65-74-year-old range, then 45-54, 75-plus, 35-44, 25-34 and 18-24.
Early voting started Oct. 19. The Carmichael Community Center at 801. S. Elm. St. and the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 2400 Landing Road are the two early voting sites. Times to vote are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Election day voting will take place from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at various sites around the county.
The county also has sent out a “very high” number of absentee ballots (2,144) and 69 military and overseas ballots, McKnight said. The county has had 1,681 returned.
While McKnight said the early voting process has gone smoothly so far, some voters have voiced opinions on the order candidates appear on the ballots. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is listed No. 1 on White County ballots in the presidential race, while President Donald Trump is 13th, which is on the second page.
“You have to hit the more button to go down and see it. If you forget, it says you have to hit the more button to access both pages,” McKnight said, adding that the voters who’ve asked about the ballot order “are more or less just curious on why it fell like it fell. Everyone has their opinion on things.“
The reason it fell that way is because each county has to hold a ballot draw, Allen said.
“The statute is Arkansas [Code Annotated] 7-7-305; that’s the law that states we have to have a ballot draw,” Allen said. “The way the ballot draw works is we get a list from the Secretary of State’s Office and we have a meeting. This time we had it at the White County Extension Office and it was all recorded and videoed and everything.
“What we do is go by the list and call each name out. If there is no party representation or the candidate is not there, we have somebody, just anybody, reach in a bucket and draw a number. Whatever that number is that’s where that candidate is going to be placed on the ballot. If we don’t have a representative from the Republican Party, we just maybe have a Republican commissioner draw it or whoever. We don’t have any certain person drawing.
“If a candidate is there, they can draw their own number or if somebody has a representative, they can draw the number when their name is called. Whatever those numbers are, that is the way it is. If we have four candidates running, then there’s only going to be four numbers in the bucket.”
