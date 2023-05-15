BALTIMORE (AP) — A passenger walks up to an airport security checkpoint, slips an ID card into a slot and looks into a camera atop a small screen. The screen flashes "Photo Complete" and the person walks through — all without having to hand over their identification to the TSA officer sitting behind the screen.

It's all part of a pilot project by the Transportation Security Administration to assess the use of facial recognition technology at a number of airports across the country.

