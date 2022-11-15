WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative groups that sought to get hundreds of "parents' rights" activists elected to local school boards largely fell short in last week's midterm elections, notching notable wins in some Republican strongholds but failing to gain a groundswell of support among moderate voters.

Traditionally nonpartisan, local school boards have become fiercely political amid entrenched battles over the teaching of race, history and sexuality. Candidates opposing what they see as "woke" ideology in public schools have sought to gain control of school boards across the U.S. and overturn policies deemed too liberal.

