WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump as "too small."

The Justice Department is supporting President Joe Biden's once and possibly future rival in urging the court to deny a trademark for the suggestive phrase "Trump too small" that a California man wants to put on T-shirts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.