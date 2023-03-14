LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed legislation making it easier to sue providers of chosen gender-affirming care for children, a move that could effectively reinstate a blocked ban on such care.

Sanders on Monday signed the new law, which won’t take effect until this summer. It would allow anyone who received chosen gender-affirming care as a minor to file a malpractice lawsuit against their doctor for up to 15 years after they turn 18. Under current Arkansas law, medical malpractice claims must be filed within two years of an injury.

