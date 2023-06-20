A Paragould man who admitted to shooting at police officers was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison Friday by U.S. District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky, the maximum sentenced allowed by law.

On Feb. 7, 2021, Paragould police officers observed Taj Harris, 23, walking near the area of Walnut Street and Second Street in Paragould. Officers knew Harris had an active warrant for his arrest. As an officer attempted to take Harris into custody, Harris pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the officer, forcing the officer to dive to the ground to avoid being shot.

