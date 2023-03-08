The U.S. District Court in Little Rock gave a life sentence Wednesday to a 34-year-old Palestine man found guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a 6-year-old.
Mario Waters, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller. He and DeMarcus George pleaded guilty in November 2021 after being indicted in September 2019. George received a life sentence Oct. 25, 2022. The federal prison system does not allow for parole.
The child was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in February 2018 with symptoms "later determined to be caused by several sexually transmitted diseases," according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas. "The child was interviewed by an FBI forensic interviewer and disclosed that a man, later determined to be DeMarcus George, had raped her. The child also disclosed that another man, later determined to be Mario Waters, had also raped her.
"The child told interviewers that the rape occurred in a hotel room with a curtain in the middle of the room, and she described a picture hanging on the wall in the hotel room. According to the child, on at least one occasion, Waters came to the hotel room where she was with George; Waters raped her; and Waters gave George money."
A hotel in Little Rock matched the child's description, "including the picture on the wall and the curtain in the room," according to the release. "Financial records from the hotel showed that the minor’s mother had rented a room at the hotel in March 2018 and paid with a credit card. The child has since been removed from the mother’s custody."
Doctors reportedly said that "there were likely multiple offenders" because it wasn't likely that "the child had obtained each sexually transmitted disease from the same offender."
Blood and urine samples were collected from George and Waters through a search warrant. "Results indicated that George and Waters tested positive for sexually transmitted diseases that the minor had contracted," the release said.
"Both defendants admitted in court that they had sexual contact with the minor and were involved in trafficking her with others" according to the release.
"The case was investigated by the FBI and the Little Rock Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin Bryant prosecuted the case."
