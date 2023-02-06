NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) — One person is dead and four others injured following a shooting at a rap concert in Newport, Arkansas, early Sunday, police told KAIT-TV in Jonesboro.
A 19-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured in the attack, which occurred during a Fredo Bang performance around 2:30 a.m., the television station reported. The condition of the four wounded individuals wasn't included in the report. One victim was flown to a hospital for further treatment.
