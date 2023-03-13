SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles in another show of force Tuesday, a day after the U.S. and South Korea began military drills that Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal.

The missiles launched from the southwestern coastal town of Jangyon flew across North Korea before landing in the sea off that country's east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said both missiles travelled about 620 kilometers (385 miles).

