GENOA, Neb. (AP) — A grandmother wearing beaded necklaces of bright red, yellow and blue watched Tuesday as archeologists searched a remote site in central Nebraska for the remains of children — including her aunt — who died decades ago at a former Native American boarding school.

The search for a hidden cemetery near the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in Nebraska gained renewed interest after hundreds of children's remains were discovered at other Native American boarding school sites across the U.S. and Canada in recent years, said Dave Williams, the state's archeologist whose team is digging at the site.

