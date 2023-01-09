The State Treasury earned nearly $100 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2023, Treasurer Dennis Milligan announced Monday in his final investment report of his tenure. Milligan takes office today as auditor of state.

“We earned $99.7 million from July 1 through December 31, 2022, and are on pace to exceed the highest fiscal year recorded in State Treasury history,” Milligan said.

