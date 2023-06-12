LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The legislative affairs director for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism is taking over as director of its Heritage Division.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced she was naming Marty Ryall to replace outgoing Arkansas Division of Heritage Director Jimmy Bryant. Bryant is retiring at the end of June.

