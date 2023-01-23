WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot was convicted on Monday of joining a mob's attack on the building two years ago.

A jury deliberated for approximately two hours before unanimously convicting Richard "Bigo" Barnett on all eight counts in his indictment, including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

