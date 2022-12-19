WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is excited by the prospect of next-generation coronavirus vaccines but worried about health misinformation as he prepares to step down at the end of the month. Fauci, who turns 82 on Christmas Eve, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years. He has advised seven presidents, from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden, about a long list of outbreaks including HIV, Ebola and Zika. His next chapter: To try to inspire more people to become scientists and make the next big discoveries.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long before the bobbleheads and the "Fauci ouchie," Dr. Anthony Fauci was a straight-shooter about scary diseases -- and "stick with the science" remains his mantra.

