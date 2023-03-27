LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Little Rock, Arkansas say gunfire erupted as a crowd of people gathered along a commercial boulevard southwest of downtown known for "caravanning," or large processions of drivers cruising on city streets. Two people died and five were wounded as law enforcement sought clues for who may have opened fire, the police chief said Monday.

Police Chief Heath Helton told reporters that officers responded to the shooting around 9:25 p.m. Sunday on Asher Avenue. Malachi Carey, 20, died at the scene, and Jailene Washington, also 20, died at a local hospital, Helton said. One of those wounded was in serious condition at a hospital Monday afternoon, he said.

