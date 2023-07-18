LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has not ruled out a special legislative session on tax cuts after Arkansas ended the fiscal year with a near-record surplus, she said Tuesday.

Speaking to the Rotary Club of Little Rock, the Republican governor said the state would have the opportunity to cut the income tax further "over the coming months." Sanders later said that could include the fiscal legislative session next April or a special session before then.

