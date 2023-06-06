Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas. Prices in Arkansas are 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 129.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.88 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas was priced at $2.75 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.04 per gallon. The lowest price in Searcy was $2.91 per gallon.

