Feral hog damage

Feral hog damage to an Arkansas County field with trap in background.

 Becky McPeake

Managing feral swine – the land-damaging, disease-carrying wild hogs that roam throughout the country – starts with good data, according to Nana Tian, a forest economics researcher for the Arkansas Forest Resources Center.

To serve as a baseline for feral swine damage assessments to private landowners and help guide management practices, the Arkansas Forest Resources Center in Monticello led a multi-state survey of 4,500 landowners to gauge economic damage to croplands, forestlands, pasturelands/livestock and their combinations.

