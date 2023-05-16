Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Donald Trump on Tuesday for implying Florida's new six-week abortion ban is "too harsh," stepping up his attacks on the former president as he prepares to challenge him for the 2024 Republican nomination.

DeSantis was responding to a question about Trump's comments in an article published Monday by The Messenger about the six-week ban the Florida governor recently signed into law. "Many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh," Trump told the online outlet.

