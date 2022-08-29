YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared "a major step forward to secure our border" with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim.

They walked through tribal lands to the edge of a towering wall built during Donald Trump's presidency to surrender to border agents waiting outside the reservation, expecting to be released in the U.S. to pursue asylum.

