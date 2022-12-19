Greyson Parisien's time on earth was short. But the boy with dark-rimmed eyeglasses who was enchanted by the music in "Frozen," the sound of ripping paper and his dad playing the guitar is having an outsized impact on his tribal community in the far reaches of North Dakota.

His journey to correct an irregular heart led the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians to add an organ donation box to tribal IDs, which it unveiled during a November ceremony.

