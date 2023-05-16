An economic analysis of agricultural credit usage and census data conducted by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture can’t tell the whole story of the changing landscape of America’s farms, but a few things stand out.

More minorities and women became primary operators of farms and ranches in the past decade as the total number of farms and ranches across the nation decreased by about 3 percent. Meanwhile, the number of White male-operated farms decreased by nearly 15 percent between 2012 and 2017, and proportionately fewer non-Hispanic White males are starting farms and ranches.

