LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' available intensive care unit beds continued to drop on Friday as the state reported more than 2,800 new coronavirus cases.
The Department of Health said only 37 — or 3% — of its 1,154 ICU beds and 2,194 — or 24% — of its 9,025 total hospital beds are available. There are 368 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state. The state's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 11 to 1,073.
The state's coronavirus probable and confirmed cases rose by 2,878 to 197,421. The state's COVID-19 deaths rose by 27 to 3,139.
"There continues to be a high level of spread throughout our communities, in both highly-populated areas and more rural areas." Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement. "We must remain diligent over the weekend and not relax in following the public health guidelines."
The rise in cases came as Senate Democrats called on the Republican governor to take more steps to curb the virus' spread. Hutchinson rejected the caucus' proposals, many of which echo recommendations previously made by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
The Senate's Democratic caucus called for closing bars and, in counties with high rates of new cases, limiting restaurants to takeout or outdoor dining. Democrats proposed paying employees of the establishments an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits and providing additional support to the business owners. They also recommended the state extend a moratorium on evictions an additional six months.
"While individual actions and responsibility are needed to check the spread of this disease, the state can and should play a stronger role in protecting all Arkansans, both from the disease and its economic fallout," the caucus said in a statement.
Democrats currently hold nine of the 35 seats in the majority GOP Senate, and will hold seven when the Legislature returns next year.
Arkansas recently launched a new effort to coordinate coronavirus cases among its hospitals using the state's trauma system, but Hutchinson has resisted calls to impose additional restrictions on businesses.
"Putting more restrictions on businesses that are already struggling will result in hundreds of businesses closing their doors and thousands of Arkansans on unemployment and in the food lines right before Christmas," Hutchinson said in a statement.
