LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery is leaving office in September after experiencing two strokes over the past several months, his office announced Tuesday.

Lowery, a Republican who took office in January, will retire on Sept. 30. The state treasury will be run by the chief of staff and deputy treasurer until Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints a replacement, his office said.

