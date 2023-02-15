LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas will ask the federal government to allow the state to require people on its expanded Medicaid program to work, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday, trying to reinstate a requirement that was blocked by the courts and opposed by President Joe Biden's administration.

Unlike the previous requirement, Sanders said, the latest proposal won't cut off coverage to people who don't comply. Instead, it will move them from the private insurance used for Arkansas' expansion to the traditional fee-for-service Medicaid program.

