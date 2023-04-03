LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate approved legislation Monday ending parole eligibility for people convicted of certain violent crimes, a sentencing overhaul being pushed by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she seeks nearly half a billion dollars for more prison space.

The majority-Republican Senate approved the sentencing changes on a 29-5 vote, sending the bill to the House.

