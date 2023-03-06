LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Proposed initiatives would face a new hurdle to qualifying for the Arkansas ballot under a measure lawmakers sent to the governor Monday that more than triples the number of counties where signatures must be gathered.

The bill passed by the majority-Republican Senate raises the number of counties where a minimum number of signatures from registered voters must be submitted from 15 to 50. The House approved the legislation last month.

