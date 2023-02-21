LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas law enforcement officer who held down a man while two others beat him during an arrest recorded on video is back on the job after he did not face any criminal charges.

Mulberry Police Officer Thell Riddle was reinstated and returned to work Friday, Chief Shannon Gregory confirmed Tuesday. The decision came after a state prosecutor last week said she wouldn't be charging him and a federal grand jury earlier declined to indict him.

