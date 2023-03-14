LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A monument marking the number of abortions performed in Arkansas before Roe v. Wade was struck down would be built near the state Capitol under a bill lawmakers sent to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday.

The majority-Republican House approved by a 60-19 vote a proposal allowing the creation of a "monument to the unborn" on the Capitol grounds. The bill, which the Senate approved earlier this month, requires the secretary of state to permit and arrange the placement of the monument.

