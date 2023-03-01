LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas House panel on Wednesday endorsed Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' plan to overhaul the state's education system and create a voucher program directing public money toward private schooling.

The House Education Committee advanced the proposal, which is expected to go before the majority-Republican House for a vote Thursday. The 145-page measure, if approved there, still faces one last vote in the Senate before heading to Sanders' desk.

