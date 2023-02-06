LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House voted Monday to restrict "adult-oriented" performances, revamping a measure that previously targeted drag shows following discrimination complaints from the LGBTQ community.

The bill approved by the majority-Republican House on a 78-15 vote no longer explicitly adds drag shows to the list of businesses considered "adult-oriented," easing some of the concerns of LGBTQ advocates and other opponents. The bill now heads back to the majority-Republican Senate, which approved an earlier version of the restriction.

