LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders painted a dystopian portrait of the country in her Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, leaning heavily into culture war issues and accusing Biden of pursuing "woke fantasies."

Speaking from the governor's mansion in Little Rock, Sanders sounded a lot like her former boss, Donald Trump, as she warned of a nation whose ideals are under attack and whose citizens are fighting for their freedoms.

