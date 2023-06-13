As summer arrives in the Natural State, many Arkansans are heading to their area farmers’ markets for fresh produce and other farm products. Rip Weaver, extension food systems and food safety technician for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said farmers’ markets are an important source for healthy, fresh and affordable food, especially for communities with limited access to such food.

“This is especially important in communities – including rural and urban – that may have reduced access to food,” Weaver said. “Furthermore, many markets actively incorporate programs such as SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks, to assist lower-income shoppers with purchasing food.”

