LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday got their first look at legislation detailing the state's $5.9 billion budget proposal for the coming year as they near the end of this year's legislative session.
The proposed Revenue Stabilization Act calls for increases in public school and Medicaid spending. More than $5.6 billion of the state's spending for those programs and others is listed in the legislation's top priorities.
The Joint Budget Committee was expected to take up the measure later this week as lawmakers hope to wrap up this year's session by the middle of next week.
The proposal was released hours after lawmakers broke a deadlock and gave final approval to the budget for Medicaid and its expansion program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.