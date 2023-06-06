LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that an Arkansas inmate on death row can sue the state in his effort to have new tests run on DNA evidence that could clear him.

The three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in St. Louis, Missouri, did not address the merits of Stacey Eugene Johnson's case, but limited its review "to the threshold issues of whether Johnson has standing and whether the defendants are immune from suit under the Eleventh Amendment."

