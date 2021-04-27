LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More than 24% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, federal health officials said Tuesday.
Those include almost 30% of the state's residents age 16 and older, state officials said.
As of Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 35% of the state population had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The state Department of Health said more than 300,000 had been partially vaccinated, or almost 13% of those age 16 or older.
Health officials reported 229 new cases and five new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. Thirty-nine new cases were added to the state's 1,844 active COVID-19 cases. Of those, 157 required hospitalization, 13 fewer than Monday.
