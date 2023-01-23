In recognition of Maternal Health Awareness Day, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Monday it is seeking to raise awareness of Arkansas’ ranking as the least healthy state for moms.

“Arkansas has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, and our teen pregnancy and infant mortality rates are nearly the highest,” sACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said. “This is unacceptable. With a new administration and General Assembly, the time is ripe for a concerted effort to improve maternal health in Arkansas.”

