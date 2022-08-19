“Those who sin while drunk must be punished while they’re sober,” 17th Judicial District Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Abram Skarda said Friday morning during the sentencing hearing for Michael Joe Doerhoff before he was given life in prison.
Doerhoff, 60, of Bradford, had been convicted by the jury Thursday of first-degree murder in the Dec. 10, 2021, machete death of Tommy Wade Byrd, 61, of Bradford. He and his defense team said they will be filing an appeal.
Byrd’s brother, Wayne, told The Daily Citizen after court dismissed that the conviction and sentence “ain’t going to bring my brother back but it’s going to give us a little bit of justice though. It’s a bad deal all the way around. Two people’s lives. He ruined both of their lives, and everybody’s in our family. I am kind of speechless.”
Cara Davis, the wife of Tommy Byrd’s stepson, Jeff, said, “No matter what happened here, our lives will never be the same.”
During the victim impact statements, Jeff Davis said his mom married Byrd when he was 3 and Byrd had been a father to him his whole life. He said he had amazing memories of Byrd and his death means the loss of a father, grandfather and brother.
“Kind and loving” were two words that Jeff Davis used to describe Tommy as his dad. The thing that really made him happy, he said, was when Tommy told him that he “was just about perfect” in his eyes.
Davis said Tommy was his 8-year-old son’s favorite “pampaw” and he should still be here, but now there will be no holidays or birthdays together as a family with him. “There will be a void now that he is gone.” He said he would do anything for just one more day of Tommy tending his horses with his son and to get to go golfing with him again.
Cara Davis, who said she married Jeff in 2017, said nothing can prepare you for the amount of mental strength needed for something like this. She said Tommy was “one of the most genuine people” and “an amazing father-in-law,” he would do anything to help anyone and his loss is most sad for her children. She said they adored their pampaw and their eyes would light up, and now he has been taken away from them.
Kourtnee Byrd said Tommy was her father-in-law, with her having been married to his son, Daniel, for six years now. She said Daniel was not a public speaker so she was sharing his words. On Dec. 10, Daniel was at a company Christmas party when he received a message from Jeff that his dad had been murdered.
Daniel said through his wife that Byrd was kind and humble and had respect for everyone, and their lives will now be dramatically changed. They never again will be able to hug and there will be no horse riding or golf conversations and he never will get the chance to introduce their daughter to him.
Wayne’s wife, Tonya, said Tommy’s brother has not been the same since Tommy was killed. She said nieces, nephews and their grandchildren loved Tommy and he let them ride his racehorses and they just don’t understand that they can’t see him anymore. “Tommy would give you the shirt off his back even if he didn’t know them. He would not hurt a fly. He was not a violent person.”
A friend of Doerhoff’s, Doug Houck, 65, gave a statement on his behalf. Houck said he has known Doerhoff for nine years and they met at Alcohol Anonymous meetings. At one point, Houck was his AA sponsor for four years. He said he and Doerhoff shared another thing in common – they both were veterans.
Houck said that Doerhoff helped him with farming and at one time, Doerhoff got a washing machine for someone who needed it and gave him vegetables out of his garden. He also was a handyman for AA, mowing the yards of the clubhouses where the meeting would take place and also bought “smoking stands” for outside of the AA clubhouses from Jacksonville to Searcy. He said Doerhoff lived in Jacksonville for a while.
Houck said he knew that Doerhoff had PTSD pretty badly from his time in the military and he was trying to make amends with his son in Florida who was awarded with a Purple Heart. (Doerhoff later said it was two Purple Hearts.) He said Doerhoff worried about his son’s medical stress and about his service.
Houck stopped being Doerhoff’s AA sponsor in 2018. He said Doerhoff went to Florida for a while and “slipped” and quit coming to meetings but they still talked to each other.
Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy asked him if he knew about Doerhoff’s prior criminal history of a terroristic act. Houck said this was when Doerhoff was in Pulaski County for a year, maintaining a residence in Jacksonville.
McCoy said Doerhoff had taken “multiple bites at the apple.” She asked the jury to sentence him to life in prison and “that’s what is justice for Tommy Byrd.”
Green said “relapse happens” and people have to “get back on the horse.” He also said Tommy was drinking the day of the crime and relapse is part of trying to get better. He said Doerhoff was on probation for three years and never violated it, and he should not be defined by Dec. 10, 2021.
Green told the jury he didn’t believe the sentence should be life in prison because, for example, if they gave him 20 years, he would be 80 when he got out. He told the jury they were the voice of the community and a just and fair punishment was all he was asking for.
Skarda recalled the time of the year the crime happened, saying that Daniel got that call at the Christmas party about his dad during what should be a time of joy in life and a time of gift giving. “Forever more, this time of year will be marked by that event.”
Doerhoff was given the chance to speak before the sentence was read and turned around smiling, giving the family of Tommy Byrd a thumbs-up. “I regret that it happened and has caused hearts to be sad,” he said. ... “I didn’t want to do it. He forced me to do it.”
Green said afterward that “we were disappointed in the verdict and I am certainly disappointed in the sentence. We feel the situation was very tragic and we have a lot of compassion for what the Byrd family is going through, but we just felt like there was a case of self-defense here. But we respect that the jury saw it differently.”
Jeff Davis told The Daily Citizen that he “really appreciated law enforcement,” mentioning Detectives Joshua Biviano and Andrew Palmer as well as prosecutors McCoy and Skarda.
“I really appreciate everything they did,” he said. “They all were extremely nice and very helpful. Ms. Shirley [Reid], who sat there in front of us and kept us informed, was very helpful and I really want to say thank you to all of those people. They were extremely nice people and they did a wonderful job. I can’t tell you enough how great they were and how wonderful they were to work with.”
