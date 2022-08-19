The family of Tommy Byrd

Tonya Byrd, Wayne Byrd, Kourtnee Byrd, Daniel Byrd, Jeff Davis and Cara Davis (from left) gather in front of the White County Law Enforcement Center after Michael Joe Doerhoff received a life sentence in the Dec. 10, 2021, machete murder of Tommy Byrd.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

“Those who sin while drunk must be punished while they’re sober,” 17th Judicial District Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Abram Skarda said Friday morning during the sentencing hearing for Michael Joe Doerhoff before he was given life in prison.

Doerhoff, 60, of Bradford, had been convicted by the jury Thursday of first-degree murder in the Dec. 10, 2021, machete death of Tommy Wade Byrd, 61, of Bradford. He and his defense team said they will be filing an appeal.

