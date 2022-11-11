The murder trial in a 2020 stabbing death at the Mayfair Hotel was delayed this week until next summer because one of the witnesses was admitted to the hospital Monday, according to officials.
Becky McCoy, the 17th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, said that “a portion of the jury” was chosen Monday before the White County Circuit Court trial of Coty Cawein Summers, 37, of Searcy was reset for July 17. The order from White County Circuit Court Judge Mark Pate showed that the witness had been admitted to Unity Health-White County Medical Center and would not be available for the trial this week because of “necessary surgery” being scheduled.
Summers, who was conditionally released on bail Wednesday after his bond was reduced from $100,000 to $50,000, is accused of killing 38-year-old Bryan Holt on Dec. 15, 2020. He has been charged with class Y felony first-degree murder.
Summers was arrested in February 2021 in connection to the stabbing. Holt had been stabbed multiple times. The arrest came a couple of days after a warrant was issued at the request of the prosecuting attorney’s office.
Searcy police had been called to the apartments at 101 N. Spring St. in reference to a physical altercation in progress.
According to an affidavit written by Detective Laurel Sexton, Officer John Stone arrived and found a White man “slumped in a chair in the hallway of the Mayfair Apartments covered in blood with what appeared to be a stab wound on the right side of his neck.”
Sexton also wrote that a second White man was lying on the ground in that same hallway outside Apartment No. 207.
One of the witnesses to the altercation was reportedly holding a towel on the neck of the man in the chair in an attempt to hold back blood. The stabbing victim was identified as Holt and the man lying outside the apartment was Summers.
Summers reportedly told Sgt. Matt Higgins that he lived in the apartment and that Holt and the witness had been in the apartment with him.
Holt was taken to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room, where he died from his injuries.
The witness was taken to the Searcy Police Department, where she reportedly gave a statement to Sexton saying she and Holt were at Summers’ apartment visiting when she and Holt started to argue and Summers “came from the other side of a partition and jumped on Holt’s back.” Holt reportedly grabbed his neck and said, “He stabbed me!”
Sexton wrote that the witness said Holt “moved his hand away from his neck and blood was shooting out.” The witness reportedly said that she did not know why Summers would have attacked Holt. Up until then, the witness said Summers and Holt “had been friendly” and Holt was not being loud, threatening or abusive when the argument was taking place. “There was no reason for Summers to attack Holt,” the witness reportedly said.
On Dec. 16, Sexton wrote that she talked to a second witness who lives in a nearby apartment. This witness reportedly saw Summers, Holt and the first witness Dec. 15 in the hallway near Apartment 207 and “they all appeared friendly.”
The witness reportedly said about 30 to 45 minutes after seeing them together, he heard a commotion and a thud in the hallway. The witness reportedly looked in the hallway and saw the first witness holding Holt and he was bleeding. The witness also reportedly said Summers was in the hallway leaning against the wall.
In January, the prosecuting attorney’s office filed a Notice of Intent to Use Evidence of Prior Criminal Conduct, noting that Summers had threatened to stab two other people within a couple of months of stabbing Holt.
The first threat reportedly was heard by a witness to the homicide, who said Summers threatened “a mutual acquaintance within the month prior to the stabbing” because he believed the person “had stolen his phone.” The other threat reportedly happened “in the two months prior to the homicide” to a resident of the hotel.
Pate issued an order in October saying that the notice was “appropriate” but listed two people from whom information “is excluded.”
