The murder trial in a 2020 stabbing death at the Mayfair Hotel was delayed this week until next summer because one of the witnesses was admitted to the hospital Monday, according to officials.

Becky McCoy, the 17th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, said that “a portion of the jury” was chosen Monday before the White County Circuit Court trial of Coty Cawein Summers, 37, of Searcy was reset for July 17. The order from White County Circuit Court Judge Mark Pate showed that the witness had been admitted to Unity Health-White County Medical Center and would not be available for the trial this week because of “necessary surgery” being scheduled.

