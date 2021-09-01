Muraling about the fair

Muraling about fair

Mural artist Jason White works on his fourth mural for a building at Race Avenue and Oak Street. White said this one is a fair theme and will be up until November, when he will start a Christmas-themed mural. Previous murals on the building included a Frosty the Snowman theme, a flowers theme and a courthouse theme. The White County Fair begins Sept. 13 at the White County Fairgrounds.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

