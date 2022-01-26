An online petition was started last week to get chapel at Harding University moved online because of the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.
As of Monday morning, the petition at change.org to Harding University administration had 436 signatures.
Jordan Waite, who started the petition, wrote that he didn't feel it was "good for student health" to hold chapel in person amid the virus surge.
"It isn’t safe and Harding administration doesn’t seem to understand that," Waite wrote. "This petition should hopefully change that and have the administration take better care of student health.”
According to Monday's educational institution report from the Arkansas Department of Health, Harding had the most active COVID-19 cases among the state's colleges with 75. The next highest was the University of Central Arkansas in Conway with 20. Harding's cumulative total is 323.
"The university has experienced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases during the first two weeks of classes," the university said in a statement to The Daily Citizen. "This is consistent with what was experienced when students returned to campus at the start of prior semesters.
"The university continues to maintain protocols for health and hygiene and also for testing, isolation and quarantine for all students and employees. Free vaccination clinics continue to be held on the Harding campus for students and employees, including upcoming clinics on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3."
The statement said that the university has "a team of campus leaders" who meet "regularly to determine if any changes need to be made to the protocols."
"The university continues to operate within its capacity to respond to needs surrounding COVID-19, such as a masked and distanced section in chapel, special housing accommodations and food delivery to quarantined and isolated students," the statement said. "Individuals requesting specific accommodations may do so by communicating with the appropriate department. Those requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis."
Waite wrote that although the number of cases has risen on campus "still nothing is done about chapel. It is really frustrating to see.”
Jennie Hankins wrote on the petition page that “having chapel online went well before, and COVID numbers are higher than ever. Please value our safety above tradition.”
Andrea Dobbs wrote, “Having in-person chapel in the midst of rising COVID cases is a major disregard to student health. I especially do not want to risk spreading COVID to any of my family members whenever I go to visit home some weekends."
She wrote that her dad is "a high-risk, immunocompromised individual."
"The school has the ability to make chapel safer and prevent more from contracting COVID, yet they are deliberately choosing not to do so, and that is quite concerning,” Dobbs wrote.
Ainsley Thompson wrote that “Online Chapel should at least be an option for immune-compromised students/students with immune-compromised family.”
Alexandra Wisner added, “This is dangerous and shows an extreme lack of concern.”
Some expressed concern about "having the entire body in one room every day."
Morgan Bennett wrote that it is on the site "unwise."
"Even when sick with a normal cold, students aren’t granted skips, therefore we have to come irregardless of concern for others safety," Bennett wrote. "It is a breeding ground for illnesses all overm not just COVID.”
Ross Barrett wrote that “chapel makes me anxious in person,” and Madison Massoth added, “Still in a pandemic and having the whole school in one place won’t help anything.”
Harding students returned to campus from the holiday break Jan. 10.
Harding's COVID-19 information shows that masks are optional on campu, but are required in "certain settings and activities."
According to the university, "Vaccines are not required for admission but are strongly encouraged." Chapel resumed Jan. 18.
